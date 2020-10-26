Sections
Cousin arrested for rape of nine-year-old in Ambala

She was first taken to the Naraingarh civil hospital, where the family tried to pass it off as an accidental injury

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:20 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Three days after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Ambala’s Naraingarh area, the police on Sunday arrested her cousin.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was identified as Praduman, 22, a native of Bihar, who was living near the minor’s place from the last 14 years, police said.

Sub-inspector Gurmail Singh, who is involved in the investigation, said, “The accused is the son of the complainant’s sister and works in a scrap business. He raped the girl when she was alone at her house on Thursday morning at around 11am. He will be presented before a court on Monday.”



Parents tried to pass it as an accident

The girl belongs to a family of migrant labourers from Bihar who work in a factory. She was first taken to the Naraingarh civil hospital on Thursday, where the family tried to pass it off as an accidental injury.

Officials of the child welfare committee and police said that the girl was referred to the civil hospital in Ambala City and the parents kept insisting that she was injured in an accident. But the survivor was counseled, where she revealed that she was raped.

SP Rajesh Kalia said that because the accused was a family member of the survivor, her parents tried to conceal it. “Her mother was repeatedly saying that nothing happened and the police suspected that she was hiding something,” the SP added.

