COVAXIN HUMAN TRIALS AT PGIMS: Wanted to play my part in saving lives, says volunteer

For this 26-year-old from Rohtak, it was the opportunity to play a part in potentially saving lives that drove him to volunteer for the human trials of Covaxin, the vaccine that India is currently pinning its hopes on amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Having received the first dose (0.5ml) of the vaccine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on July 17, he is waiting for the second dose to be administered on July 31.

“I had once appeared for the Army recruitment drive but couldn’t pass it but this is my chance to do my bit in saving lives, the way the men on the border do. Doctors say that if this vaccine passes the test and we (volunteers) don’t develop any adverse effects, it could save crores of lives,” he says.

The sense of service comes to him from his family, he says. “I belong to a family of blood donors and my entire family is into social service. We organise blood donation camps, eye donation camps etc.”

Ask him how he found out about the trials, he says, “I read in a newspaper that PGIMS was looking for volunteers for human trials. After discussing it with my father, I called PGIMS and appeared for the tests on July 14 and was selected for the trial.” He adds that he is fit and has so far not developed any side effects. He adds that he was able to travel to Madhya Pradesh just two days after the trial and is now back to normal routine.

The 26-year-old adds that a team of doctors from PGIMS calls him about three to four times a day to check up on his health. “I am eagerly waiting for July 31 when I will get the second dose of the vaccine, which is very important for the trial,” he adds.