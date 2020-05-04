Sections
Home / Cities / Covid-19: 36 NCC cadets get online training on precautions while distributing food

Covid-19: 36 NCC cadets get online training on precautions while distributing food

They also registered themselves on the Aarogya Setu app launched by the Government of India to create awareness regarding Covid-19 among the public

Updated: May 04, 2020 19:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The training was completed under the supervision of commanding officer Colonel Suhail Kumar (5PB girls BN NCC, Moga) and principal Rajwinder Kaur Hundal. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

Thirty-six NCC cadets of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Sidhwan Khurd, have completed the integrated government online training (iGOT) for Covid-19 under which they were trained about what precautions they must take while distributing food and medicines to the people.

The training was completed under the supervision of commanding officer Colonel Suhail Kumar (5PB girls BN NCC, Moga) and principal Rajwinder Kaur Hundal.

The cadets also registered themselves on the Aarogya Setu app launched by the Government of India to create awareness regarding Covid-19 among the public.

“The cadets shared their ideas through videos, songs and poems on coronavirus,” Hundal said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
May 04, 2020 19:47 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
May 04, 2020 18:13 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Day after clash with labourers, police hold flag march to ensure law and order
May 04, 2020 20:03 IST
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
May 04, 2020 20:01 IST
Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till May 17 amid lockdown 3.0
May 04, 2020 20:00 IST
7 more discharged, taking tally of recovered Covid-19 patients to 43 in Mohali; active cases 50
May 04, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.