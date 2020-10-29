Covid-19: 40% population in Srinagar developed antibodies, shows sero survey

In J&K, Srinagar district has witnessed the highest number of cases at 18,977 and 348 deaths. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

As Covid-19 cases in J&K inch towards the 100,000-mark, the second round of sero prevalence of SARS CoV-2 infection has shown that 40.6% population of Srinagar district had developed antibodies.

In J&K, Srinagar district has witnessed the highest number of cases at 18,977 and 348 deaths.“Sero survey was conducted in twenty cluster across Srinagar district, covering both urban and rural areas. Incidentally, the prevalence was higher among the women and the elderly population. Around 82% of those who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 and 37% of those who had tested negative showed IgG antibodies in their blood samples,” said Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and head of the department, community medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, and principal investigator of the study.

“With the results of the study on population of Srinagar district, we may assume that of the 1.5 million population of the district, around 600,000 people carry antibodies,” he said.

He said that sero survey is being done in nine other districts of Kashmir division this time and the results are expected soon.

“Out of the 2,361 participants, 1,335 were male and the rest female. The seroprevalence was significantly higher among females (44.7%) as compared to males (37.5%),” said an official.

Officials said the latest survey conducted earlier this month showed an increase in sero positivity as compared to the previous study of June when sero prevalence in Srinagar district was just 3.8%.

“Blood samples of both rounds were tested on hi-end architect analyser of Abbott Laboratories which was also used by ICMR during their recent countrywide sero survey,” said Dr. Sabhiya Majid, professor and HoD of biochemistry department GMC Srinagar and co-principal investigator of the study.

Dr Inaamul Haq, assistant professor, community medicine, GMC Srinagar, co-principal investigator, said the study was approved by Institutional ethical committee of the college. “All precautions were taken during sample collection carried out by the technical staff provided by chief medical officer of Srinagar,” he said.

The survey was conducted by GMC’s departments of community medicine and biochemistry in collaboration with chief medical officer, Srinagar, directorate of health services and was supported by JK National Health Mission.