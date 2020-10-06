Covid-19: Active cases in Maharashtra down by 49,475 in 18 days

Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are constantly declining, coming down to 252,277 on Monday. The count of active cases, an indication of the spread of the epidemic, has reduced by 49,475 cases in the last 18 days, reveals data released by the state health department.

This has happened for the first time in the past over seven months since the pandemic outbreak on March 9. This is because of decline in fresh infections in the last two weeks.

Active cases is the difference between total cases and the patients who have recovered (or discharged from hospitals) as well as died.

Also read: India maintains below 10% Covid-19 positivity rate, says govt

The state had touched 301,752 active cases on September 17. But the figure has been on decline from the very next day. On September 30, it was down to 259,033 and on October 5, it further dropped to 252,277 cases.

“The rate of fresh infection has comparatively reduced in the last two week. In addition, the state has also recorded more number of recoveries than the fresh infections between September 18 and October 5. As a result, the number of active cases is dropping,” said an official from the state health department.

Data released by the state health department shows that fresh infections were rising till the second week of September but have been on decline since. Reported cases were 130,789 in the first week; 153,972 in the second week; 148,365 in the third week; 126,773 in the fourth; and 103,654 in the fifth week.

Further, between September 18 and October 5, the state has reported a total of 291,936 new cases whereas recoveries recorded in the corresponding period are 350,231, reveals the data.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with the pandemic across the country. On Monday, its case count reached 1,453,653 as 10,244 cases were recorded. The toll also went up to 38,347 with 263 new casualties.

The state authorities are still struggling to control the high number of casualties. Figures show that the state’s contribution in total Covid casualties is around 37.34% with 102,685 deaths reported across the country till Monday.