Covid-19 and dengue co-infections add to worries of Punjab health officials

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:55 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula,

AMRITSAR Even as the state has been witnessing a decline in daily Covid-19 infections, dengue cases have added to the worries for the state health department.

Health experts fear that the combination of dengue with Covid-19 can enhance the severity of both the diseases as there is no specific antiviral drug or vaccine for both and the treatment mostly depends on only clinical conditions and symptoms.

The National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) wing of the Punjab health department has already recorded 2,600 dengue cases and 19 deaths in the past five months. This season, most of the cases have been reported in Ludhiana, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur districts. Nearly 10,400 cases of dengue were recorded in Punjab in 2019.

“The cases of Covid-19 and dengue co-infections in Punjab are rising and the state health department is dedicatedly working to control it. Till now, 9 patients in the state, who were suffering from both the diseases, have died during the treatment. Of the 9 patients, 4 belonged to Ludhiana, 2 from Hoshiarpur, and one each from Moga, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. The department, at present, does not have a data of total number of people suffering from co-infection in Punjab but since the cases are increasing, we have asked the district officers to submit the data to the state,” state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.



He said the state also recorded two cases of Covid-19 and malaria co-infection and both patients have recovered from the diseases. “Covid-19 proves fatal when combined with any other diseases or co-morbidities and since people suffering from Covid-19, dengue or malaria, suffer from common symptoms, we urge people to get tested for both the diseases as early detection can help them recover,” he said.

A senior health official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Since major focus of the health department, at present, is on combating the Covid-19, the dengue testing in the state is low. When compared with last year, Punjab conducted only 60% of the dengue tests this season, amid the Covid outbreak. Also, most of the health workers have been assigned Covid-19 related duties.”

Also, the Punjab health department is planning to make Covid-19 test compulsory for the dengue patient and vice-versa.

