Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka cross 100k mark

Andhra stands at the fourth position in the country, next only to Maharashtra which has 375,799 cases, Tamil Nadu (213,723 cases) and Delhi (130,606 cases). (HT file photo)

The southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka breached the 100,000 case mark on Monday, logging 6,051 and 5,324 fresh coronavirus infections respectively. The total number of deaths mounted to 1,090 and 1,953, respectively, as the spread of virus continued unabated in the two states.

Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative number of cases stood at 102,349, while for Karnataka, the number was 101, 465 on Monday, according to state health bulletins.

In terms of cumulative number of cases, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh tops the list in the state with 14,696 cases, followed by 12,234 cases in Kurnool, 10,747 in Guntur, 10, 247 in Anantapur and 8820 in West Godavari, according to the state health bulletin.

As many as 49 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 1,090. In terms of fatalities, the state is at the seventh position in the country with Maharashtra recording highest number of 13,656 deaths, followed by Delhi (3,827), Tamil Nadu (3,494), Gujarat (2,322), Karnataka (1,880), Uttar Pradesh (1,426).

On the other hand, the neighbouring Telangana recorded 1,473 positive cases on Monday, including 506 cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits alone, taking the cumulative tally of cases in the state to 55,532. The state reported eight fresh casualties taking the overall toll to 471. “The death rate in the state is very low – 0.85 per cent, as against the national average of 2.3 per cent,” the official bulletin from the state medical and health department said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s cumulative tally of 101,465 cases includes 37685 discharges and 1953 deaths, the health department said.

With this increase, Karnataka continues to harbour the second most number of active Covid cases in the country at 61,819 after Maharashtra which has 147, 592 active cases. State capital Bangalore, however, recorded 1,470 cases on Monday, which is significantly lower than two thousand plus cases a day it has been averaging over the last fortnight. However, with 33,816 active Covid cases, Bangalore accounts for nearly half of all the active cases in the state.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa reiterated that there was no question of any further lockdown. “We have to learn to live with the virus and take adequate precautions including social distancing, wearing masks and other measures. The focus should be on economic revival and progress,” he said at an event to mark one year of his government in the state.

