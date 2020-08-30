Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark in Ludhiana

Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark on Sunday with 213 people testing positive, taking the district tally to 10,039.

Besides, 15 succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 393.

Of the total fatalities reported since March, August alone accounts for 305 deaths.

Those who died of Covid today were a 66-year-old man from Civil Lines, a 59-year-old woman from Tagore Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Nandpur village in Sahnewal, a 60-year-old man from Giaspura, a 50-year-old man from Major Surkhdev Road in Civil Lines, a 63-year-old woman from Harkrishan Nagar in Shimlapuri, a 73-year-old man from Sunet, a 67-year-old man from Raman Enclave, a 47-year-old man from Mundian Kalan, a 53-year-old woman from GTB Nagar, a 69-year-old man from Atam Nagar, a 70-year-old man from Chander Nagar, a 64-year-old man from Lajpat Nagar, a 57-year-old man from Sherpur Kalan, a 55-year-old man from Apple Villa Ladhowal.

Of the 213 fresh cases, 80 were persons with influenza-like illness, 23 were identified during contact tracing, 43 patients were referred from OPDs, two police personnel, 10 healthcare workers and three domestic travellers.