Covid-19 cases cross 30,000-mark in Thane, deaths nearing 1,000

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:11 IST

By Press Trust of India, Thane

Neighbouring Palghar district has 4,244 cases, and 120 people have died of the infection so far. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Thane district on Sunday crossed the 30,000-mark in Covid-19 cases, with an addition of 1,345 cases during the day taking the count to 30,289, an official said.

The district witnessed 36 deaths which took the toll to 983, he added.

“Among the district’s major civic areas, Thane city recorded 341 cases, Kalyan Dombivali 369, Navi Mumbai 197 and Mira Bhayander 101. TMC now has 8,168 cases, NMMC 6,200, KDMC 5,678 and MBMC 3,015,” he added.

The district’s recovery rate was 47.84 per cent as on Sunday while the mortality rate stood at 3.25 per cent, the official informed.



“The recovery rate of MBMC is the best in the district at 62.96 per cent while mortality rate of Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporation is the worst at 5.75 per cent,” he said.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 4,244 cases, and 120 people have died of the infection so far.

