Covid-19 cases see rise in 0-19 age group, Mumbai civic corporation data reveals

The past 40 days have seen a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases – 6,533 as of August 15, from 4,117 on July 5 – among the 0-19 age group, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s data.

The civic body’s data splits the age group into two categories – 0-9 years and 11-19 years. Of the total 2,304 cases in the 0-9 age group, 849 were reported between July 5 and August 15. Although the age group accounts for less than 1% of the tally, the rise is significant, considering the total was 1,455 on July 5. The number of deaths in the same period went up from eight to 12.

In the 11-19 age group, 1,567 cases were reported in the past 40 days, taking the tally to 4,229. In this period, the deaths went up to 25, from 18.

Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of BMC, said, “There are multiple causes behind the number of cases increasing among children. One reason is that testing has increased. Also, we have liberalised testing due to which people are going out and getting tested. Another reason could be that owing to several relaxations, the adults in the house are stepping out and getting infected, and passing on the virus to their children. These are probable causes, but, overall, many factors play a part in why the detection in a specific age group is increasing.”

In this period, the number of cases in other age groups increased by 50%, to 124,369 cases from 82,044 cases. The highest number of deaths (20.9%) is seen in the 80-89 age group – 609 of the total 2,911. At 12, the lowest number of deaths (0.52%) was seen in the 0-9 age group.

July had seen a major spike in testing as over two lakh samples were tested for Covid-19, according to BMC’s data. This was much higher when compared to 1.20 lakh samples tested in May and 1.32 lakh tests in June.

In May, 3,872 tests were conducted on a daily basis. In June, the average went up to 4,422 tests daily, and in July, the daily average testing has crossed the 6,400 mark.

The overall positivity rate has also gone up from 9% on May 1 to 20% on June 1, 23.13% on July 1 and 21% on July 31.

On August 16, Mumbai conducted 5,097 tests, taking the total tests to 6.56 lakh with an overall positivity rate of 19.60%.

Subhasree Ray, clinical nutritionist and public health professional, said, “The current research shows that children are physiologically as vulnerable as adults to become infected with Sars-CoV-2. However, children generally have minimal to mild symptoms. In a few children, the outcome is severe based on their immunity profile, early diagnosis and nutritional status. Although schools are closed, the possible reason for this spike could be cross infection by adults. Sometimes, children are also visiting crowded areas with the families.”

Ray said, “In the past few months, reports show infected children experiencing fever and rash, along with a life-threatening blood pressure drop and sudden severe heart failure. This shock syndrome is now named as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in

children, or MIS-C. Kawasaki-like syndrome has also been reported from city hospitals in past months. Usually, Kawasaki disease affects toddlers and preschool children, causing prolonged high fever, rash, eye redness, mouth swelling and swelling of arteries in the heart.”

On Monday, Mumbai recorded third lowest number of new cases, 753, and 40 deaths, taking the city’s tally to 129,479 and toll to 7,173.

Before this, the daily case tally was in the range of 700 twice in the last one month. A total of 709 cases were reported on August 4 and 700 on July 28.

The number of discharged patients in Mumbai was 104,301 with a recovery rate of 80.55%, and active cases stood at 17,704. The fatality rate was 5.53%.

Dharavi recorded four new cases on Monday, bringing the area’s case count to 2,672, of which 2,333 have been discharged.