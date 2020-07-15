Sections
Home / Cities / Covid-19 claims 20 deaths in Pune city

Covid-19 claims 20 deaths in Pune city

Pune Pune city crossed the 30,000 mark for progressive positive cases on Wednesday with the city’s death toll from Covid-related fatalities at 889. According to the state...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:25 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune Pune city crossed the 30,000 mark for progressive positive cases on Wednesday with the city’s death toll from Covid-related fatalities at 889. According to the state health department, Mumbai reported 1,374 positives on Tuesday, while Pune reported 1,416 positives. Fifteen deaths were reported in 24 hours and five deaths of people residing out of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction.

Of the 10,064 active cases in the city, 502 are in a critical condition with 76 on ventilators. The rest are in ICUs or under treatment with non-invasive ventilators.

A total of 746 were discharged on Wednesday taking the count of such cases to 19,570.

A total of 6,343 samples were tested, of which 2,328 were tested using the rapid antigen testing kits; of these 451 tested positive.



The deaths include five from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital - an 84 year old male from Shaniwar peth; a 49-year-old female from Baner; a 78-year-old female from Karve nagar; a 69-year- old male from Mundhwa; and an 80-year-old male from Kothrud.

Sassoon General Hospital reported four deaths - a 61-year-old from Yerwada; a 55-year-old male from Kharadi; a 74-year-old male from Market Yard and a 61-year-old woman from Katraj.

Two deaths were reported from Naidu hospital and one each from KEM hospital, Noble Hospital, Jehangir hospital and one from AIIMS, a 53-year- old female from Bopodi.

From cases of residents outside PMC limits, the deaths include one at Sassoon, one at Sahyadri hospital, one at Symbiosis hospital and one at the AICTS hospital.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DSGMC starts free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
Only God can save us from Covid-19: K’taka health minister
Jul 15, 2020 23:46 IST
Gehlot’s statement confirms Gandhis’ ownership over Cong: Shekhawat
Jul 15, 2020 23:46 IST
Cong evolves 6-pronged plan to counter Pilot
Jul 15, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.