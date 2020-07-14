Covid-19 claims four lives in Chandigarh, Mohali

Coronavirus disease claimed four more lives in the tricity on Tuesday, rising its death toll to 20.

While two of the deceased were Chandigarh residents, the other two were from Mohali district. All of them had comorbidities and were undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where they breathed their last on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities in Chandigarh has reached 10 while Mohali has recorded nine deaths. In Panchkula, one death has been recorded so far. As many as 11 of these patients were aged 60 or above.

The Chandigarh residents have been identified as a 50-year-old man from Dhanas and a 52-year-old woman from Sector 46.

The Dhanas man was a cancer patient on chemotherapy at the PGIMER. He tested positive on July 3 and was put on ventilator in the intensive care unit. “Because of respiratory failure due to coronavirus, he couldn’t survive,” said a hospital release.

The woman patient suffered from “severe diabetes” and was in the ICU at Sohana Hospital for more than 15 days, before being referred to the PGIMER on July 11, and was diagnosed with Covid, pneumonia and sepsis, said the release.

The two cases from Mohali are of a 65-year-old man from New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) and a 48-year-old man from Jawaharpur in Dera Bassi.

The Jawaharpur man was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was hospitalised on July 9. The Mullanpur man had a chronic disease and was admitted to the PGIMER on July 5. Both were cremated according to the safety protocol, said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

The case fatality rate of Chandigarh and Mohali stands at 1.6% and 2%, respectively, lower than the national average of 2.6%.

6 KIDS AMONG 21 CASES IN MOHALI

Meanwhile, 21 fresh cases were reported in Mohali district, taking the total to 444. In a steep spike, as many as 78 cases have been reported in the past three days.

Six of those found infected on Tuesday are children. In Mohali city, the infections have been reported from Sector 68 besides Phases 4 and 9. Other cases are spread across Peer Muchhala, Dhakoli, Jawaharpur and Dera Bassi town besides LIC Colony and Gillco project in Kharar.

All have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. As of now, 158 cases remain active.

Making an appeal to the public to restrict movement and come out only if absolutely essential, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said: “We are going strict on enforcement of safety protocols. No loitering will be permitted. Enforcement teams will not just issue warning or challans, but register FIRs for non-compliance to directions issued by the state government.”

12 NEWS CASES TAKE UT COUNT TO 600

With 12 fresh infections, Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count touched 600 mark on Tuesday. The jump from 500 to 600 cases has taken place in just six days.

The fresh cases have been reported from eight different areas.

Among them, three are from one family (two men, aged 20 and 49, and a woman, aged 40) in Sector 19. They are community contacts of a patient from Panchkula.

In Manimajra, a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl have tested positive. Similarly, two cases have been reported from Dhanas.

One case each has surfaced in Sector 32, Dadumajra Colony, Bapu Dham Colony, Ram Darbar and Badheri.

Meanwhile, with 23 more people being discharged, the number of recoveries has reached 446 while the active cases are 144.

TWO WOMEN TEST POSITIVE IN P’KULA

Two new Covid-19 cases also surfaced in Panchkula, taking the district’s total to 155.

Both are women, aged 42 and 55. While the former resides in Sector 7, the other is from Sector 26.

Apart from 155 district residents, 63 persons from other areas have also tested positive in the city so far. Among the locals, 118 have been cured and discharged while 36 cases are still active. Reports of 359 people are awaited, stated a health department release.