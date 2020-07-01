Covid-19 containment zones increase to 109 from 74 in Pune

PUNE The number of containment zones in Pune city has gone up to 109 from earlier 74, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revised its containment zone map on Wednesday.

According to civic officials, 58 per cent cases came from areas outside non-containment zones in the past two weeks.

The civic body did not issue any fresh order about further relaxations with officials hinting that there may not be an immediate easing on existing curbs due to rising cases.

Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner, said, “Though the number of micro-containment zones has increased, areas under them are smaller as PMC is going micro-level. The PMC has now turned a single or multiple buildings or particular lane as a new containment zones.”

The PMC, as per revised strategy, has decided to take its review every week.

As on Wednesday, Pune’s Covid tally had reached 18,105 cases with 877 new cases and 19 deaths reported within the past 24 hours.

As per the new order, 109 containment zones are spread over 15 wards with Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar reporting maximum 12 zones, while Yerawada, Bhavani peth and Kondhwa witnessing only three zones each under restrictions.

Earlier on June 24, PMC had issued an order putting 74 areas under containment zones. As per the new policy, the PMC commissioner has empowered the local ward officers to declare areas or buildings reporting new cases as containment zones and seal them with barricades.

On Wednesday, Shivaji Market and the Clover Centre commercial complex opened though with certain restrictions.

In neighbouring PCMC, the civic body has rolled back some of the relaxations by bringing down shop timings to 9 am to 5 pm while in Camp area commercial markets opened for the first time after three months.

According to PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar’s order, the timings for shops and commercial areas have reverted to 9am to 5pm from 7 am to 7pm in view of the rising cases.

Mayor holds review meeting

On the background of residents complaining that they are not receiving beds in private hospitals, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol held a review meeting on Wednesday.

Moholhas requested municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad to acquire more beds from private hospitals.

Mohal said, “We have received complaints from residents of non-availability of beds.”