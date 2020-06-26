Covid-19 crisis: Greater Noida residents ask govt to allow to pay 50% of power bills

Sections
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:57 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

GREATER NOIDA:

As many people are facing financial woes due to the ongoing Covid-9 pandemic, a group of residents has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to allow power consumers in the city to pay 50% of the electricity bills till the crisis gets over.

The residents’ group -- Active Citizen Team (ACT) -- has written to the chief minister, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and power discom Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) in this regard. In its letter, the group also said that residents may deposit the remaining 50% of their monthly bills after September, when the pandemic is likely to be over.

“We demand that consumers are allowed to deposit only 50% of electricity bill for the period of April 20 to September 20, and that the rest should be added in the following months (October or November), keeping in mind that there has been a loss of jobs and other financial issues. Nobody can restart normal operations due to restrictions, thereby facing financial woes. We are not demanding any waiver,” said Alok Singh, founder member of ACT and a resident of Sector Alpha-1.



There are at least 1.5 lakh power customers in Greater Noida and 3.5 lakh in Noida.

“Residents have been finding it hard to manage daily expenses, and a reduction in amount to be deposited would give them some respite. We are hopeful that positive action would be taken in this regard, as Gautam Budh Nagar in particular has been facing huge crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak,” said Harinder Bhati, a member of the team and resident of Beta-1.

In Noida also, some residents have supported this demand. “It is a tough time. The government must look into the demand raised by the Greater Noida residents,” said Deepkia Singh, a resident of Sector 61, Noida.

PVVNL officials said that the payment of bills has been affected due to the outbreak. “Only the government can take a decision on this demand of residents,” said VN Singh, chief engineer of PVVNL.

