Covid-19 curfew extended in Punjab till May 17 but shops to open by rotation from tomorrow for four hours

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced the extension of curfew in the state by two weeks after May 3, while unveiling steps for limited lifting of the lockdown restrictions, from Thursday, in the non-containment and non-red zones, with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Based on the report of the expert committee set up to formulate the state’s exit strategy, and the inputs received from various sections of society, Capt Amarinder Singh said it was necessary to continue with the lockdown restrictions for some more time.

The curfew in the state will now remain in force in Punjab till May 17, though limited easing of restrictions will be in place from 7am to 11am every day, starting Thursday.

The containment and red zones will, however, continue to remain under total and strict lockdown.

In an address to the people of the state, the chief minister said that the situation will be reviewed after two weeks and further relaxations will be announced thereafter if the pandemic remains in control.

DCs TO WORK OUT ROTATIONAL SCHEDULE

According to the limited relief announced by the chief minister, certain shops will be allowed to remain open in some areas by rotation, for four hours every morning, with 50% staff strength. The deputy commissioners have been directed to work out the rotational schedule for the shops that are allowed to be opened in line with the chief minister’s directives, which have come four days after the new home ministry guidelines came into effect.

The curfew will remain in place after 11 am, as usual, said the chief minister, appealing to people to be back in their homes by that time, and continue to maintain social distancing.

All those stepping out during the relaxation period would have to wear masks and maintain a 2-metre distance from others, he said, adding that the relief has been provided only for the convenience of the people and should not be used for interactions with friends etc.

SALOONS, BARBER SHOPS TO STAY SHUT

In urban areas, all stand-alone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to be open during this period, as per the new directives, which make it clear, however, that establishments dealing in services such as saloons, barber shops etc. would continue to remain closed.

Further, e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted to deal in essential goods only during this period.

THOSE RETURNING TO STATE TO BE QUARANTINED

Expressing his government’s keenness to open up the industry, the chief minister urged all those who could accommodate the workers or had workers staying in the vicinity to start opening up, to help revive the state’s battered economy.

Referring to the large number of Punjabis stranded in other states due to the lockdown, Capt Amarinder Singh said it was his government’s duty to bring them back but they would have to be quarantined for 21 days. The state had made arrangements for their quarantine in all districts, he said, adding that the problem had aggravated in Punjab due to the large number of NRIs who came home, followed by the attendees of the Nizamuddin event. The state, he said, could not afford to let those coming from outside again let things spiral out of control. The quarantine for those coming home from other states was essential for the protection of the people, he said.

IN FOR A LONG-DRAWN BATTLE

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected 330 people in the state.

“While experts are coming out with different opinions, there seems to be an indication that the coronavirus crisis could continue till July/August, or even September,” said Captain Amarinder, terming it a long-drawn battle.

Pointing out that no country had escaped coronavirus, he observed that the disease had claimed lots of lives across the world, with nearly 50,000 people dying in the US, which had reported 10 lakh cases so far. He cited the examples of the UK, Germany and Canada, to underscore the need for continued caution.