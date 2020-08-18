Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body

Despite the decline in Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases, the high death rate continues to be a worry for the authorities. Mumbai’s death rate is around 5.4%, much higher than the state’s 3.4%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has observed that currently, private hospitals are reporting a higher death rate than civic-run hospitals. In a meeting held on Monday, the civic body asked private hospitals to take more precautionary measures to ensure a decline in the deaths. BMC has instructed the representatives of private hospitals to follow the directives of the civic body under the ‘Mission Save Lives’ initiative.

As per an analysis by BMC, at civic-run hospitals, the death rate has declined from 5.8% in June to 4.8% in August. But in private hospitals, it has increased to over 40% during the same period.

“Earlier, out of 100 deaths, we used to record on an average 82 deaths from civic-run hospitals and 18 from private hospitals. But now, we are recording around 59 deaths from civic hospitals and 41 from private hospitals. The death rates in private hospitals are gradually increasing,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

“We have asked to pay special focus on critical patients. They have been instructed to provide faster treatment to patients with pre-medical ailments,” said Kakani.

