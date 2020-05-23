Sections
Home / Cities / Covid-19 effect: No footfall in Malerkotla market ahead of Eid

Covid-19 effect: No footfall in Malerkotla market ahead of Eid

Despite it being the month of Ramadan, the markets of Muslim-dominated Malerkotla town in district are witnessing low footfall due to lockdown.Also, it is yet to be declared whether Eid will be...

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:22 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Despite it being the month of Ramadan, the markets of Muslim-dominated Malerkotla town in district are witnessing low footfall due to lockdown.

Also, it is yet to be declared whether Eid will be celebrated on Sunday or Monday. Shopkeepers are upset as they are unable to find customers and are bearing losses.

“Customers are also facing economic crisis due to lockdown. Despite it being just a day before Eid, the markets have barely any footfall. This has never happened in the past many decades,” shopkeepers said.

“There is no shopping extravaganza this Eid. Locals are purchasing some articles for their children. We are facing huge shortage of customers and losses. Eid is one of the biggest festivals in Malerkotla but due to lockdown and subsequent economic distress this year, shopkeepers are waiting for customers to show up,” said Anvar Mehaboob, who runs a garments business.



Yasser Arafat, a Malerkotla resident, said that on one hand, curfew has badly affected local businesses, and on the other hand, people are upset with the authorities for not allowing religious places to open while liquor vends are doing business.

“People are scared of getting coronavirus infection and are thus preferring to stay at home. We have decided not to purchase any clothes this Eid and are saving the money to spend on needy people instead,” said Mohammad Adnan, a local.

SDM, MUFTI ASK LOCALS TO CELEBRATE AT HOME

Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey and Mufti Ertqaul Hassan held a meeting with representatives of religious outfits and police officials on Saturday. They appealed to the locals to celebrate Eid at their respective homes. “We request people to avoid assemblies at mosques and perform prayers at home,” added Panthey.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Schools must ensure access to e-classes for the poor: Govt to Delhi HC
May 23, 2020 23:36 IST
CITCO employee abduction case: Multani died due to torture in custody, says dismissed Punjab Police cop Pinki
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
Pvt schools must provide devices, internet to poor students for online classes: Delhi govt tells HC
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: 5 stories from the Ramayana you haven’t heard before
May 23, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.