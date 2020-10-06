Covid-19: Experts, parents urge Maharashtra government to amend fee regulation Act

After parents raising concern over fee being charged by private schools in Maharashtra even amid Covid-19 pandemic, now experts have also sought government intervention in the matter. In a second letter written on Monday, Pune-based think-tank, SYSCOM, has requested the state government to amend the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, parents across the state are facing financial issues due to pay cuts and job losses. While the current law allows private schools to set their own fees, it needs to be strengthened, especially in the present context to ensure that schools are not run as profit making institutes,” states the letter issued by SYSCOM.

A government resolution (GR) released on May 8 had stated that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year and must allow parents to pay fees in instalments. The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay high court on June 26 in response to a petition by several organisations of private school owners.The petitioners had argued that the government cannot regulate fees of private schools as per the current rules.

In the absence of strict norms, say parents, they have nowhere to go. “The department has promised to audit schools against which there are complaints but the process is so long and schools are not going to wait until then,” said the parent of a South Mumbai-based school.

An official from the education department said that action is being initiated against schools that have been found flouting norms.

Meanwhile, several parents from Mumbai are planning to join the nationwide protest against unjust fees charged by private schools on October 10. The protest is organised by the Forum for Fairness in Education (FFE), a city-based NGO.

“We hope the government takes strict action against schools charging capitation fees. Parents also demand a reduction in tuition fees because the school is saving on several expenses, such as electricity, water, and laboratory charges,” said FFE president Jayant Jain.