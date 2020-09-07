Covid-19 fatality rate in Kalyan and Dombivli surges to 2.15% from 1.09%

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is not only struggling to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases from the past few days, but the twin cities are facing a new hurdle – the increasing fatality rate, which reached 2.15% on Sunday, from 1.09% recorded in June. While in June, 91 deaths were reported, it rose to 361 between August 1 and September 6.

KDMC has been recording an average of 400-500 Covid-19 cases every day in the past few days. On Sunday however, the cases surged to 655 – the highest daily count in the past two months – taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 34,959, even as the total deaths reached 680.

The civic body, however, claims that of the 680 deaths recorded by the state government until Saturday, 50% were from outside KDMC’s jurisdiction.

As of Sunday, the recovery rate is 86.09%.

Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “The deaths have increased this month, even as we are dealing with the increase in Covid-19 cases. But 50% of the deaths recorded took place outside the KDMC jurisdiction, though the patients who died were Kalyan-Dombivli residents. One of the major causes for the rising deaths is that people go to their family doctor and take medicines and refuse to get tested for the virus, or they fail to get to Covid-19 hospitals on time.”

She added, “Last month, we had issued a notice to general practitioners, asking them to send all their patients ailing from fever, for antigen tests or face action if they failed to do so. We have also set up our testing camps near the clinics of renowned general practitioners in the city to keep a track of fever patients.”

To control the death rate, the civic body is focusing on increasing beds, early detection and strict hospitalisation of senior citizens and comorbid patients who test positive for Covid-19. There are 3,474 beds at Covid care centres, 674 beds at dedicated Covid-19 health care centres and 1,005 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals.

“We have already improved the facilities with more ventilators and oxygen beds,” added Patil.

Kalyan doctors’ army, spokesperson Prashant Patil said, “There are three major reasons for the rise in the fatality rate in the city. The first is that people don’t accept the fact that Covid-19 testing is necessary if they have any symptom. They visit their family doctor and then take some medicines, which delays the actual treatment. Sometimes, even if the doctor asks them to undergo Covid-19 tests, patients tend to visit some other doctor and delay getting the right treatment. The second reason is that the general physicians also delay the Covid-19 treatment by asking them to get themselves tested and prescribing medicines for other illnesses. The third reason which we have noticed is that people choose wrong hospitals and do not get proper treatment.”