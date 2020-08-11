Covid-19 forces a low-key Manimahesh pilgrimage in Chamba district

The Annual Manimahesh Yatra began on Tuesday in the Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with rituals performed by a handful of pilgrims.

The pilgrimage could be a low-key affair this year due to Covid-19 as only 24 pilgrims including priests, took the holy dip in the lake on the occasion of Janmashtmi, the birth of Lord Krishna.

Bharmaour Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Prithi Paul Singh said that only a small number of pilgrims are allowed to visit the lake this year due to the pandemic. They include pilgrims from Bhadrwah and local devotees of Lord Shiva who perform the rituals of the yatra.

Singh said the Manimahesh Trust had decided to allow only three people from one batch to undertake the yatra to the lake.

He said that no medical camps or shops have been set up en route the lake, however, volunteers from the Mountaineering Institute and police personnel will remain on standby for rescue operations.

The yatra will conclude on August 25, on the occasion of Radhaashtmi, the birthday of Lord Krishna’s consort Radha.

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims trek to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above the sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.

The uphill journey starts from Hadsar, a small hamlet, which is about 12km from Bharmour town that serves as a base camp of the annual pilgrimage.

Lord Shiva is the presiding deity of this Yatra. A rock formation in the shape of a Shivling on Kailash is considered to be the manifestation of Lord Shiva. The snowfield at the base of the mountain is called Shiva’s Chaugan.

Mount Kailash is considered invincible. No one has so far been able to scale this peak.