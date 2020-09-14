Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Haryana bans gatherings at pilgrimage sites during Amavasya

Covid-19: Haryana bans gatherings at pilgrimage sites during Amavasya

A state government spokesperson said that devotees gather at Kurukshetra and Pehowa pilgrimage sites every year on Amavasya to offer food to their ancestors on the occasion of Pitra Paksha

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The ban has been imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

The Haryana government has imposed a ban on gathering of devotees during Amavasya on Thursday (September 17) at pilgrimage sites in the state such as Kurukshetra and Pehowa because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A state government spokesperson said that devotees gather at Kurukshetra and Pehowa pilgrimage sites every year on Amavasya to offer food to their ancestors on the occasion of Pitra Paksha.

Also read: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar recovers from Covid-19, returns to Chandigarh

But in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kurukshetra district administration has imposed a ban on the gathering of devotees at both the pilgrimage sites on Amavasya this year.

The devotees have been asked to take care of their own and other people’s health and refrain from gathering at Kurukshetra and Pehowa, the district administration added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 16:20 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

latest news

MPD-2041 to have a regeneration policy for old areas
Sep 14, 2020 16:39 IST
Instant manufacturing from fresh raw material: Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Face shields cannot be an alternative to masks
Sep 14, 2020 16:36 IST
Uttarakhand man booked for killing python after it tried to eat his goat
Sep 14, 2020 16:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.