Home / Cities / Covid-19 has shooters struggling with lack of practice, ammunition

Uncertainty and stress are constant companions, with international shooters struggling to piece together a decent session of practice

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 16:42 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times Patiala

Gyms and shooting ranges have opened, but players do not want to take the risk of infection. (HT File)

Patiala The covid-19 pandemic has hit sportspersons the most, with regular fitness regime and basic training out of the question. Motivation is also low due to the closure of training and exercise facilities, especially for shooters.

Uncertainty and stress are constant companions, with international shooters struggling to piece together a decent session of practice. Gyms and shooting ranges have opened, but players do not want to take the risk of infection.

Asees Chhina, 21, an international skeet shooter, who has won international medals, told HT, “Training has been affected due to covid-19. We are looking forward to see a normal sports environment.”

Gauri Sheoran, 22, who won gold at the 2019 South Asian Games and other international medals, said, “Most shooters don’t have a shooting range at home. My main event is 25m sports pistol and I have shooting range of only 10m at home.”



Amrinder Singh Cheema, 40, who has represented India in Skeet shooting, said, “We are facing difficulties in getting ammunition for practice. It’s hard to remain motivated as no event is scheduled in the near future.”

Gurbir Singh Sandhu, president, Punjab Rifle Shooting Association, said, “Shooters need to do mental exercises at home to remain motivated. We have advised them to do light practice at their home or at nearby shooting ranges.”

Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi, said, “We are aware of these issues. We have been asking the Centre to give us permission to start practice sessions for shooters in a staggered manner. This has not been allowed. Practice is necessary for shooters to get back into form.”

