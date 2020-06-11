Covid-19: Health dept recommends second containment zone in Amritsar

The health department has written to the district administration and recommended to declare second containment zone in Amritsar’s congested walled city, keeping in view the rapidly rise in community transmission of the coronavirus.

The administration on June 8 had declared the first containment zone in Amritsar after the district crossed 500-mark cases. The areas of the walled city, including Katra Moti Ram, Ganj Di Mori, Katra Parja, Bombay Wala Khoo, Gali Kandha Wali and Katra Moti of Ram Bagh, were sealed in the first containment zone, after 19 community spread cases were reported from there.

So far, the district has reported 542 cases, including 14 deaths.

“It is difficult to maintain social-distancing norms in the congested and populated walled city lanes, most of which are less than 6-foot wide. A letter has been written to the administration to declare Phullan Wala Chowk, Katra Charat Singh, Katra Bhai Sant Singh, Tunda Talab, Katra Dullo and Shakti Nagar as containment zone,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

Amritsar additional deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said, “We conducted a field survey in these areas and have asked the health department to reassess the situation. If these areas are found vulnerable, we will declare the second containment soon.”