Covid-19 hits the wrong note for music instrument makers

Hit hard by the pandemic outbreak, manufacturers and traders say the order book has shrunk to a quarter of the usual. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bathinda Artisans engaged in the manufacturing of traditional Indian musical instruments like harmonium and tabla fear a prolonged slump in business year.

Hit hard by the pandemic outbreak, manufacturers and traders say the order book has shrunk to a quarter of the usual. They add that Unlock 4.0 phase is also expected to continue with restrictions on organising religious and marriages functions in Punjab to stay.

Industry sources added harmonium, tabla and dholak are manufactured in the state, whereas stringed instruments are supplied from other states.

Harmonium manufacturing business is much more prevalent in the state, with workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh the mainstay of the labour force.

Umesh Kumar, who has a harmonium manufacturing unit in Mohali, said he had been supplying at least 5,000 units a year to dealers in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and cities of other adjoining states. “Since March this year, there has hardly been any work. When travel restrictions were relaxed for migrant workers, more than 100 working for me at my unit left for their native places. Now, I have insufficient manpower even if I get orders in the next two months of the festive season,” he said.

Gurmeet Singh, of Yamuna Musical Store in Ludhiana, said restrictions on international travel had also hit business.

“Besides local demand, I had an average monthly orders of 100-150 sets of harmoniums and tablas. Ragis travelling to the US, Canada, Germany and Australia for religious events at gurdwaras placed these orders. Suspension of overseas travel had directly hit sales,” said Gurmeet.

Arun Kumar, another manufacturer from Jalandhar, said this year educational institutes were not demanding musical instruments.

“We are struggling for survival. As schools and colleges continue to be closed, I do not see normalcy returning over the next few months as well. Even as the market demand has dipped, the government has also failed to support artistes,” he said.

Premjit Singh of Panipat in Haryana had a flourishing small-scale business of manufacturing reeds for harmonium sets. His year has been dismal.

“I used to supply reeds made of pure brass to Punjab, Delhi and other states. This year, peak season like Ganesh Visarjan and Jagannath Yatras in cities have passed by without any major order,” he added.

A third-generation entrepreneur in trading of musical instruments Tejwinder Singh said demand from orchestra parties and groups performing at ‘jagrans’ has vanished.

“The pandemic has disrupted the entire chain in the business. The traditional peak season of marriages and religious functions is scheduled to begin next month, it is highly unlikely that we will get new orders for this year,” he added.