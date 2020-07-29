Sections
Home / Cities / Covid-19: IIMC to skip entrance exams this year, first semester classes to go online

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has decided to skip entrance exams for admission to eight postgraduate diploma courses for the academic year...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:00 IST

By Fareeha Iftikhar,

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has decided to skip entrance exams for admission to eight postgraduate diploma courses for the academic year 2020-21, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Admissions will be done on the basis of marks scored in qualifying examinations up to the graduation level, followed by an online interview.

A notification issued by the institute on its official website said on Tuesday, “In view of the worsening situation of Covid-19 in many regions and receipt of enquiries from concerned candidates and parents about the need to travel to centres for appearing in the entrance examination, the institute has, now, decided to go for a marks-based selection process, as a special case, this year.”



The institute said it has decided to adopt a new admission process for this year, in which more weightage will be given to marks scored by candidates in the qualifying examinations, up to the graduation level, including the marks scored in class 10 and 12, followed by an online interview.

IIMC, an autonomous institute under the ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offers eight postgraduate diploma courses, including English journalism, Hindi journalism, Radio and TV journalism and Advertising and Public Relations. Besides Delhi, it has campuses in Amravati, Dhenkanal, Kottayam and Jammu.

The institute asked students not to apply again in case they have already done. “But they need to submit via email a written (200 words) or video (1 to 2 minutes) Statement of Purpose describing why she/he wants to join the course,” it read.

The institute will issue a detailed notification on the marks-based admission process by July 30.

IIMC has also announced online classes for the first semester considering the prevailing situation. “The first semester of all PG diploma courses will be conducted in the online mode only in this academic year. It is expected from all the prospective students that they have access to a good quality laptop or computer with strong internet connection at home or their place of stay,” the notification read.

Satish Nambudiripad, additional director general (admissions), said, “After a due consideration, the institute has decided to switch to merit-based admission this year. We cannot call students to entrance examination centres and it won’t be feasible for many to take entrance exams online. The marks will carry 80% weightage and the remaining 20% will be for the interview.”

Nambudiripad said the decision to conduct online classes for the first semester was taken to ensure safety of students. “Educational institutions worldwide are switching to the online mode of learning this year. We cannot take risk by calling students to the campus amid the pandemic,” he said.

