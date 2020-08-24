Covid-19: Jamia considers merit-based admissions this year

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia is considering merit-based admissions to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year in case it is unable to conduct entrance tests due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials familiar with the development said.

The university hold entrance exams for admission to 56 undergraduate and 15 postgraduate courses in June every year. This year, the tests have not been held till now due to the prevailing situation.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said the university has asked all candidates to upload mark sheets of the qualifying exams in its portal. “We have asked them to upload mark sheets of the qualifying exams as in case the situation arises to take admission on the basis of merit, we should have all the data,” the official said.

A circular issued by the university’s office of controller (examination) on August 20 asked candidates who have already applied to upload their mark sheets on the admission portal. “All aspiring candidates are required to upload mark sheets of qualifying examinations, including those who have already filled in online application forms using their login id and password,” the circular stated.

The university’s admission portal displays a message, saying, “Please reconfirm that you have filled all academic details properly. Merit list would be prepared based on the data entered by you here. No further claims for changes will be entertained.”

Jamia media coordinator Ahmad Azeem, however, said, “No decision has been taken yet. We have already extended the last date to September 14 for the submission of online application forms for admission to various programmes. We are waiting for directives from UGC.”

Candidates expressed concern over the possible changes in the admission process at the last moment. Kaif Jilani, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, who is seeking admission in an integrated course of BA-LLB, said, “Many students do not have enough marks in class 12 to compete in the merit-based admission process. I have scored 78% marks in class 12 and Jamia was my only hope since it does not consider marks of qualifying exams as the only criteria. I will have no chance to get admission in Jamia if the merit-based criteria is followed.”

Suhail Ahmed from f Patna said many students from non-CBSE schools will suffer. “I completed my school from Bihar board and I have not scored 90% and above like CBSE students. I have no chance of getting admission in Delhi University. I was relying on Jamia. If the admission process changes, it will be very difficult for me to get admission in a college.”