Covid-19 lockdown: Jobless migrant labourers start cleaning works in Sector P-3

GREATER NOIDA:

A group of migrant labourers, who are dependent on others for food after being rendered jobless due to the Covid-19 lockdown, have started cleaning footpaths, pruning trees and other similar works in Sector P-3, as they think taking ration from the residents for free is not ethical.

About 1,100 families are living in plotted houses in Sector P-3, and 400 unfinished houses, most of them in dilapidated condition, are lying vacant. In some vacant houses, about 500 daily wagers from states such as West Bengal, eastern UP, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are staying, said office bearers of the Sector P-3 residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Since the lockdown started, the RWA has been providing dry ration to the labourers. After a month of staying jobless, these labourers decided to work for the residential area.

“We have not faced any problem here as people of this society provided ration to us. The only problem is that we are not getting work due to the lockdown. We thought if the society is providing us food for free, then we must give them back. And we started cleaning lanes and footpaths, and the weeding work in the area,” said Babu Lal, a daily wager from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Parshuram, another labourer from Chhattisgarh who goes by first name only, said, “After staying indoors for more than a month, we feel happy while working in the sector. Taking ration for free was neither ethical nor good for our self-respect,” said the labourer.

In the beginning, only eight labourers started the cleaning works. But now, 15 labourers are engaged in the job, and more want to join them, the RWA said.

“After this group started work, many others are also coming to work. It is good to see that labourers think of self- respect. As they work, we have made sure that they follow social distancing rules so that they stay safe from Covid- 19 risk,” said Manoj Bhati, president of Sector P-3 RWA.

Greater Noida has at least 60,000 estimated migrant labourers, who are rendered jobless and depending upon the authority for food.

“This is a good thing that labourers do not want to take food for free. During this time of Covid-19 pandemic, such acts give hope for our society,” said Alok Singh, a social activist and founder member of Active Citizen Team of Greater Noida.