Covid-19 lockdown: PSPCL Ludhiana to reopen offices to public on May 7

Staff marking spots to ensure social distancing at the PSPCL sub-divisional office in Doraha on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Over a month after suspending public dealing at its centres in the view of the coronavirus outbreak , the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), central zone, will reopen its sub-divisional offices for the public on Thursday.

Offices will remain open from 9am to 5pm, but the cash counters will close at 2pm.

In the central zone that covers Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Khanna, and suburban circle, the corporation officials have already started marking spots at adequate distance to ensure social distancing when people visit the offices.

There are 76 sub-divisional offices, in the 19 divisions of the central zone, which were closed to the public on March 22.

DPS Grewal, engineer-in-chief, PSPCL, said they will also soon restart meter reading operations that were halted due to the lockdown. Meter reading staff visiting containment zones will be provided PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, he said.

“Throughout the lockdown, we have ensured uninterrupted power supply to all types of consumers. Now, we will gradually revive all our operations. All staff members have been given sanitisers and gloves by the department,” Grewal added.

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE WORK OF FEEDERS STARTS

To ensure no power disruption during peak summer and paddy season, the corporation has started repair and maintenance of feeders and transmission lines.

Grewal said superintending and executive engineers had been directed to carry out maintenance of 11 kV feeders, including transformers and low tension lines, to minimise outages.

“Eight hour power supply will be given to all agricultural consumers during paddy season from the date decided by the state government,” he added.