Home / Cities / Covid-19 lockdown violation: MNS party workers forcefully open temple in Panvel, 19 booked

Covid-19 lockdown violation: MNS party workers forcefully open temple in Panvel, 19 booked

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:37 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers on Monday forcefully opened a temple in Panvel and performed aarti to protest against the exclusion of religious places in the relaxation of lockdown. The Panvel city police have booked 19 party workers following the incident.

The group led by local MNS party worker Yogesh Chile entered the Virupaksha temple in Panvel and opened the temple by allegedly breaking the lock, said police.

After forcefully entering the temples, the group of party workers, with masks strapped under their chin and without following social distancing norms, performed an elaborate ritual in the temple.

Addressing the media present at the temple during their ‘agitation’, Chile said, “In the unlock phase, there is a crowd at malls and bus stops and even at wine shops. The government does not see this crowd, but they fear opening temples will spread coronavirus. Our leader Raj Thackeray had called for the opening of temples and we are following it.”



The Panvel police have booked 19 persons under section 188 of Indian Penal Code for violating orders and the MNS workers have been issued notices.

“Devotees are not allowed inside the temple as per the government notification. We have taken action against the violators following the incident,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Navi Mumbai.

