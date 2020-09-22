Sections
Covid-19: Maharashtra active cases drop by over 27,000 in four days

Data released by the state government reveals that this has happened for the first time in the past seven months, since the outbreak

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:33 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra’s tally of active Covid-19 cases is reduced by 27,000 in last four days, reveals the data released by the state government.

This has happened for the first time in the past seven months since the outbreak. Active cases is the difference between total cases and those who have recovered (or discharged from hospitals), as well as died.

Officials cite two reasons for the decline in active cases: Static rise in fresh infections and a higher number of recoveries in the corresponding period.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was detected on March 9. The state had crossed the 300,000-mark of active cases, taking its tally to 301,752 on September 17. The numbers started dropping from the very next day and the tally on Monday was 274,623.



Officials pointed out that the state recorded 24,619 cases on September 17 but for the next four days, the tally of fresh infections remained somewhere static. In fact, on September 21, it dropped by around 5,000 cases. In addition, the state also reported more recoveries in the same period.

“Our fresh infections didn’t go up and have remained somewhere around 21,000 in a day in the last four days. At the same time, we have also crossed over 100,000 recoveries and for all the four days, our number of recoveries was higher than the number of fresh infections,” said an official from the state health department.

On September 18, 19, 20 and 21, the state reported 21,656, 21,907, 20,598 and 15,738 cases respectively. In contrast, recoveries in the same period were 22,078, 23,501, 26,408 and 32,007 respectively, according to the data released by the government.

On Monday, the state’s case count reached 1,224,380 and the toll went up to 33,015 after 344 casualties were reported.

The high number of casualties continues to be a concern for the state authorities as it is still the highest in the country. Figures show that the state’s contribution in total Covid casualties is around 37.56% with 87,882 deaths reported across the country till Monday.

