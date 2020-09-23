Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting; the state accounts for 22.34% of the country’s Covid-19 cases and 37.56% of the fatalities. (ANI)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to raise the issue of the lack of the Centre’s support to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak during the virtual meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The PM will hold a virtual meeting with the CMs and health ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, the seven states that have the maximum case load, and discuss their preparedness and response.

Maharashtra accounts for 22.34% of the country’s total Covid-19 cases and 37.56% of the fatalities. The state has recorded 1,242,770 cases and 33,407 fatalities since the outbreak was first reported in March.

State officials said the Union government’s help is needed since Maharashtra is still the epicentre of the viral outbreak in the country. Officials said that the CM is expected to raise the issue of the Centre’s lack of support. “From September 1, the Centre has stopped providing PPE and test kits, N-95 masks, ventillators, etc. The CM will take up the issue and seek an extension of the Central government’s support,” an official said.

State minister for health and family welfare Rajesh Tope is also banking on the Centre’s help.“We will need the Centre’s support in these matters. It will be discussed at the meeting.”

Officials said the lack of Centre’s assistance has added to the state’s financial burden. “The Centre is yet to pay the compensation for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the state. On top of that, it has stopped providing assistance to battle the outbreak. How can the state function when there is no end to the Covid-19 pandemic?” asked an official, requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,390 fresh cases, as the tally rose to 1,242,770.

The state surpassed 6,000,000 tests after 105,026 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Mumbai reported 1,628 new cases to push its tally to 187,904. It also reported 50 deaths, as the toll rose to 8,555.

At present, Maharashtra has 272,410 active cases. On Tuesday, the state reported 392 fresh Covid-19-related deaths, and the toll climbed to 33,407.

Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day when Maharashtra’s recoveries exceeded the number of fresh cases. On Tuesday, the state reported 20,206 recoveries, and the tally rose to 936,554. The state’s recovery rate has also improved to 75.36%.