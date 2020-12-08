Covid-19: MMR’s contribution to Maharashtra’s daily fresh cases increases

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has dipped, but the contribution of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai and surrounding areas, has increased. The MMR also continues to be the worst affected region in Maharashtra.

Of the total 3,075 cases on December 7, as many as 1,050 were reported from the MMR (34.14% of the day’s tally).

It is also highest in the first week of December as in the past six days (December 1-6), MMR’s contribution to the daily infections was 27.50%, 30.30%, 33.61%, 31.97%, 33.31% and 31.28%.

MMR comprises nine municipal corporations, including Mumbai and the rural areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The region has also reported 641,055 cases, the maximum count among all regions till December 7.

Pune follows MMR in terms of daily case count. On December 7, it recorded 688 cases, the second-highest contribution to cases in the state. It is also the second most-affected area after MMR with 462,805 cases, as of December 7.

It comprises three municipal corporations — Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur and rural areas of Pune, Solapur and Satara districts.

“There were concerns that the cases will rise post Diwali, which is not happening as of now and comparatively, the state is getting fewer cases. But the contribution of MMR in the daily caseload has increased as it continues to report over 1,000 cases. It also continues to contribute the maximum number of cases as compared to the rest of the regions,” said a health official, wishing not to be named.

The state recorded 3,075 cases and 40 casualties on December 7.