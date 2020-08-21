Covid-19 negative report must for entry to Punjab assembly

The 117-member Vidhan Sabha will meet for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak. (Ht file photo)

Chandigarh: Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh has put in place a detailed precautionary protocol for the one-day monsoon session on August 28, making a Covid-19 negative test report must for entry.

Rana KP Singh said that the latest Covid-19 negative report will be mandatory for ministers, legislators, officers, security personnel and staff of Vidhan Sabha to attend the assembly session.

The 117-member Vidhan Sabha will meet for the first time since the Covid outbreak.

No visitors will be allowed to witness the proceedings.

THREE-DAY COVID TESTING CAMP

The 12th session of the state assembly has been summoned by governor VP Singh Badnore amid the Covid-19 pandemic to fulfil the constitutional obligation that there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions.

Covid-19 cases, which are seeing a constant spike, have almost doubled to 38,000 in the past 16 days in the state with one minister, the deputy speaker and some MLAs contracting the virus in the past one week.

“The MLAs will have the option to get their coronavirus test conducted in their respective districts or at a three-day camp to be held at MLA Hostel in Chandigarh from August 25 to 27,” an assembly official said.

The health department and deputy commissioners have been asked to make arrangements for Covid-19 tests of legislators in districts accordingly.

ONLY 20% OF HOUSE STAFF TO BE CALLED

The Vidhan Sabha has decided to deploy only 20% of its staff for essential duties and a special camp will be held outside the assembly building to test them for coronavirus.

The state government has been asked to deploy only those officers who are required in connection with bills to be taken up when the House conducts legislative business.

The official said the House has adequate seating capacity with 105 desks, each meant for two members, but one desk will be assigned to each member to maintain the required social distancing.