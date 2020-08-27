Covid-19: Only 4 Punjab districts have level-3 beds in govt-run hospitals

Even as the Punjab government has called for a war-like preparedness to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases, only four districts have proper facilities in the state-run hospitals to treat critical patients.

Currently, the state’s three government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot and the Jalandhar civil hospital have 350 level-3 beds for treating those with severe infection. A total of 800 level-3 beds, including those in private hospitals, are available in the state.

Even the Ludhiana district, which has the highest number of positive cases and death rate, does not have level-3 beds and the patients have to avail the treatment at private hospitals or to go to Patiala. Data shows that Punjab has the worst recovery rate at 63%, followed by Kerala and Karnataka at 65%. Also, it figures among states with the worst fatality rate at 2.5%, followed by Madhya Pradesh 2.4%.

All government hospitals in the state, except the three government medical colleges and the Jalandhar civil hospital, refer the critical patients elsewhere as they only have level-1 and level-2 beds. The government hospitals have nearly 13, 000 level-1 beds for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients and around 6,000 level-2 beds for mild to moderately symptomatic cases.

“We are planning to get level-3 beds in Ludhiana soon considering the rise in cases in the district. Now, almost every district has an advanced life support ambulance equipped with the latest equipment to transport patients during an emergency,” said state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

In the absence of critical care in local government hospitals, many patients are spending large amount of money in private hospitals for availing treatment in critical cases.

A senior doctor said most of the patients come to government hospitals in a serious condition and it affects the recovery rate and contributes to the fatality rate.