Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Over 40 staff test positive, Rajasthan CM cancels meetings for a month

Covid-19: Over 40 staff test positive, Rajasthan CM cancels meetings for a month

During this time, Ashok Gehlot will only hold video conferences for governance. Among those testing positive are policement RAC jawans posted in the CM’s security

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:54 IST

By Rakesh Goswami, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (HT file)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all meetings for a month on the advice of doctors, said a note from his office on Tuesday night. During this time, he will only hold video conferences for governance.

The announcement came in the wake of more than 40 employees of CM residence and office testing positive for coronavirus disease. These included policemen and RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) jawans posted in CM security.

Gehlot said social distancing and following health protocol were the only ways to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. The CM said saving lives was state government’s top priority during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The government is making all efforts for this, including extension and strenghtening of health services. But this pandemic can be controlled only with everyone’s participation,” Gehlot said.

He appealed to people to use mask, maintain social distancing, avoid crowds, minimise social interaction, step out of houses only when it’s absolutely necessary and follow health protocol with full responsibility.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 1,590 cases on Tuesday evening, taking the cumulative total to 94,126. The death toll is 1,164, including 13 reported on Tuesday. The state has 15,090 active cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 09:58 IST
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Sep 09, 2020 09:45 IST
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Sep 09, 2020 11:05 IST
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Sep 09, 2020 09:21 IST

latest news

5 things you need to know about the induction of Rafale jets into IAF at Ambala
Sep 09, 2020 11:17 IST
Ajay Devgn, Lara Dutta, Neha Dhupia wish Akshay Kumar on birthday
Sep 09, 2020 11:14 IST
Two held on Jammu - Srinagar highway with huge cache of arms, ammunition
Sep 09, 2020 11:14 IST
‘Don’t think I’m anywhere near Virat Kohli’
Sep 09, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.