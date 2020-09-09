Covid-19: Over 40 staff test positive, Rajasthan CM cancels meetings for a month

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all meetings for a month on the advice of doctors, said a note from his office on Tuesday night. During this time, he will only hold video conferences for governance.

The announcement came in the wake of more than 40 employees of CM residence and office testing positive for coronavirus disease. These included policemen and RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) jawans posted in CM security.

Gehlot said social distancing and following health protocol were the only ways to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. The CM said saving lives was state government’s top priority during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The government is making all efforts for this, including extension and strenghtening of health services. But this pandemic can be controlled only with everyone’s participation,” Gehlot said.

He appealed to people to use mask, maintain social distancing, avoid crowds, minimise social interaction, step out of houses only when it’s absolutely necessary and follow health protocol with full responsibility.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 1,590 cases on Tuesday evening, taking the cumulative total to 94,126. The death toll is 1,164, including 13 reported on Tuesday. The state has 15,090 active cases.