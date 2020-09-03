Covid-19 pandemic rings alarm bells for wedding card printers in Patiala

Punjabi weddings are full of grandeur and celebrated with pomp and show. Punjabis are known for their elaborate wedding rituals. An invitation used to be the first step towards sealing the deal and telling the world to mark the date but with the Covid pandemic restricting the guest list to family and relatives, the card business has fallen on a lean patch. (HT file photo)

Patiala: It’s been five months since Rajesh Khanna has received an order to print wedding invites. It’s for the first time in 30 years in the business that he’s come across such a lean patch. He’s one of the wedding card printers in town who have been dealt a blow by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a restricted gathering of close relatives, invitation cards that were an integral part of the big fat Punjabi wedding and considered the first impression to the extravaganza, have become a thing of the past.

Though the government has announced relaxations for weddings of late but card printers are still struggling for orders.

“Three wedding seasons in April, July and August are over and I didn’t get a single printing order! Weddings are limited to family members due to the restriction on the number of guests. So people don’t find any need to get cards printed,” says Khanna.

Kawaljeet Singh of JK Press admits, “I find it difficult to recall when we got our last order to print wedding cards. There has been a 90% decline in the business since the first lockdown in March. Before that, we used to receive an order to print 500 to 800 cards per wedding.”

PRINTING AT A STANDSTILL

Not only wedding cards, other services of the printing industry have also been hit by the pandemic. Printing work related to books, notebooks, government content and advertising material has come to a standstill.

Parvesh Mangla, the president of Patiala Printing Association, says, “Schools are not open so orders for study-related content are not coming. Almost half of the government work is at a standstill. We’re not getting any printing order from the government. Besides, printing orders of advertising material such as pamphlets and brochures besides hoardings is awaited.”