Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital without report

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:59 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A 43-year-old Covid-19 patient was discharged from a hospital in Ulhasnagar on Thursday and welcomed by his housing society, only to be admitted to hospital again after five hours.

When Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) let the patient go, he had not got his third test report.

After getting the report, which showed the man was positive, the civic body admitted him to the hospital again.

On April 23, the resident of Kalyan (East) tested positive. Since his test was done in Ulhasnagar, he was admitted to UMC Covid hospital.



When the UMC health department tested him again on April 29, the report was negative. Almost a week later, he was tested again. Before the report was given, he was discharged and UMC took him to his Kalyan house on Thursday.

His housing society welcomed him and clapped for him

But, four hours late, UMC officials returned to take him back to hospital after the third report showed him positive.

This also created panic among the residents of his building.

A resident said, “Some people went down to welcome him. We were shocked that five hours later we was again taken away. The civic body should have not discharged him before his test report was out.”

The hospital blamed the patient as he was restless.

“He did not follow the hospital’s instructions and used to roam around. He might have got infected again because of this. As soon as we got the result of the second test, we took him back to the hospital without delay,” said Raja Rijhwani, medical officer, UMC.

