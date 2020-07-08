Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in a bid to ensure a smoother admission process for Covid-19 patients to hospitals, introduced an online booking facility for ambulances and beds. Locals can visit the website, www.covidbedthane.in, log in and register for ambulances or beds by filling a form. Local can also lodge their complaints on the website.

“We ought to provide basic details, and according to the clinical status of a patient, they will be allocated a bed. If the patient has requested for an ambulance service, that too will be provided. The patient should share the One Time Password (OTP) received on the website with the ambulance driver and accordingly the hospital and corporation will be alerted about the patient and the details of the patient will be updated on the Covid-19 dashboard,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.