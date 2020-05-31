Covid-19 positive man who travelled without permit booked

Sections
Updated: May 31, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE A 29-year-old Covid-19 (coronavirus) patient was booked for travelling to Pune without required permits.

The man had travelled to Wadebolai village of Haveli, Pune from Thane on May 25 without seeking the required permits from Thane police, according to the police.

As he reached Wadebolahi, the man underwent a Covid-19 test at a private laboratory as he started showing symptoms of the virus. The next day, he had tested positive for the virus.

“A person is required to have permission to travel from any region. Especially if the person is coming from any place near Mumbai which is a hotspot. After reaching here as well, the person is required to go to the local public health centre, get checked and get a home quarantine stamp,” said police inspector Pratap Mankar of Lonikand police station.



The village authorities learned about the man and reported the matter to the police.

“The man was taken to Navale hospital and is undergoing treatment there. People should behave responsibly and not put others life at risk,” said PI Mankar.

A case was registered at Lonikand police station against the man under Section 188, 269, and 270 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act as well as Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations.

