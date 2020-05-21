Covid-19 positive woman gives birth to health baby girl; first such delivery in Pune

Sections
Updated: May 21, 2020 20:17 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE For the first time in Pune city, a 32-year-old pregnant, Covid-19- positive woman, gave birth to a female baby on Thursday at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Sonawane Hospital in Kashewadi.

Sonawane hospital, which has been dedicated for Covid- positive pregnant women in the city, currently has 19 positive pregnant women admitted.

Giving details of Thursday’s successful delivery, Dr Madhuri Rokade, resident medical officer of the hospital, said, “The woman who is from Yewalewadi was admitted to the hospital on May 16 after she tested positive. She was referred to us from a private hospital, and was due for delivery. Today at 7.26 am she delivered her baby girl. The baby is completely healthy and weighs around 3.5 kg. It was a normal delivery. It is the first case of a Covid-positive pregnant woman giving birth in the PMC jurisdiction.”

The delivery was done by Dr Shilpa Shrujan, auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) Vanita and sister Meena along with helper Shaila Maushi.



The hospital has a 40-bed capacity with seven nurses to serve Covid-positive pregnant woman patients.

“After the delivery the baby is kept away from the mother as we are yet to know the Covid status of the child. After five days, the baby’s test will be done and once the reports are in, if she tests negative, the baby will be handed over to the relatives of the mother.” added Dr Rokade.

