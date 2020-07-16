Sections
Home / Cities / Covid-19: PUDA restricts public dealing for two weeks from July 20

Covid-19: PUDA restricts public dealing for two weeks from July 20

Appointments can be taken via e-mail for discussion on urgent issues.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Only people with approved appointments will be allowed to visit the office building, a spokesman said. (HT FIle Photo)

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Mohali, the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) has restricted public dealing at its office in Sector 62 from July 20 to August 2.

Notably, offices of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) also operate from the same premises.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, a PUDA spokesman said public dealing will be restricted up to only the Single Window at the ground floor of the building. For public convenience, in addition to the Single Window, another counter will receive complaints and issue receipts on the same floor. No public visits will be permitted beyond the ground floor.

In case of the need for an urgent discussion, appointments can be taken through e-mail ID “pudagmada.appointments@gmail.com” with the reason for visit and name of official for meeting. Only people with approved appointments will be allowed to visit the office building, the spokesman said.



Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, the decision to reduce pubic dealing was necessitated, he said, while making an appeal to the public to curtail their visits to the office and cooperate in this time of crisis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Sachin Pilot, disqualification and the Tenth Schedule: An explainer
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Man buried alive as retaining wall collapses in Shimla
Jul 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Fly out of Pune trend continues, though lockdown impact felt at Lohegaon airport
Jul 16, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.