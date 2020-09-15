Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Rajasthan slashes rate of RT-PCR test at private labs

Covid-19: Rajasthan slashes rate of RT-PCR test at private labs

The state government decided to slash the rate of test from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200 after consulting senior doctors and other experts, said the health minister

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

RT-PCR tests are done at 35 labs in Rajasthan, including those at government facilities where the test is done free of cost. (HT photo)

The Rajasthan health department slashed the rate of RT-PCR (reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction) test at private labs by Rs 1,000 on Tuesday. RT-PCR is the confirmatory test for Covid-19.

According to a notification by department’s principal secretary Akhil Arora, the government decided to slash the rate from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200 in view of drop in prices of testing kit, reagents, VTM kits and other consumables. The state also considered the rates of the test in other states.

Also read: 50% staff at police headquarters in Jaipur to work from home for two weeks

Health minister Raghu Sharma said the decision was taken after consultation with senior doctors of SMS Medical College and other experts. RT-PCR tests are done at 35 labs in Rajasthan, including those at government facilities. The test is done free of cost at government labs.

“Exercising powers under section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, the rate of RT-PCR tests is fixed at Rs 1,200, including all taxes, at NABL accredited and ICMR approved labs,” the notification said.



It said any violation of this notification shall be punishable under section 5 of the ordinance.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:40 IST
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Sep 15, 2020 16:53 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:04 IST

latest news

Scientists predict that Covid-19 will become a seasonal virus - but not yet
Sep 15, 2020 17:04 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Aircraft (Amendment) Bill passed by Rajya Sabha
Sep 15, 2020 17:03 IST
Sep 15, 2020 17:00 IST
Haryana BKU chief wants undertaking on MSP
Sep 15, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.