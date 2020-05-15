Sections
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Sharad Pawar seeks sops from PM for sugar industry in Maharashtra

Covid-19: Sharad Pawar seeks sops from PM for sugar industry in Maharashtra

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention to bail out the sugar industry in Maharashtra from the crisis...

Updated: May 15, 2020 19:51 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention to bail out the sugar industry in Maharashtra from the crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and lockdown.

Pawar has demanded that Minimum Support Price (MSP ) for sugarcane farmers ranging from Rs 3,450 to Rs 3,750 with grade-wise increment and provision of a one-time grant of Rs 650 per tonne on average cane crushed during the past two years.

In a letter to Modi on May 14, the former Union agriculture minister has placed five demands before the prime minister.

These include the provision of funds for clearing export incentives and buffer stock expenses which have been pending since 2018-2020; provision of a one-time grant of Rs 650 per tonne on average cane crushed during the last two years; conversion of outstanding capital into short-term loan and rescheduling of all terms of loans for ten years with a moratorium of two years on the lines of Mitra Committee recommendations.



Pawar has also urged the PM to introduce a policy to treat all sugar distilleries as Strategic Business Units (SBU). On a standalone basis, banks should finance ethanol projects sanctioned under interest subvention capex scheme announced by the central government in 2018, he said in his letter.

The senior NCP leader also shared his letter on twitter with a remark: “Raised concerns through letter to Hon. @PMOIndia and requested his urgent intervention to bail out #sugar industry from crisis aggravated exponentially by unprecedented nationwide lockdown in the wake of pandemic #COVID19.” (sic)

He also enclosed a letter from the chairman of Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd pointing out that the federation has also called for some immediate relief measures. The federation had previously pitched for treating sugar mills’ distilleries as strategic business units.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Paatal Lok’s Jaydeep Ahlawat talks possible season 2
May 15, 2020 20:45 IST
Pune hospital conducts Maharashtra’s first organ donation during lockdown
May 15, 2020 20:43 IST
No Indian athlete to compete abroad this year: AFI chief Sumariwalla
May 15, 2020 20:48 IST
Karnataka sees another record rise of Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 1000-mark
May 15, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.