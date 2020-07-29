Covid-19 slows down police work in Ludhiana

A day after 20 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus, public dealing at the office of police commissioner and the police stations in division numbers 3 and 8 remained suspended on Tuesday.

Investigation in many cases was delayed as police showed reluctance in calling on people connected to cases for questioning or recording their statements.

The office of the commissioner of police wore a deserted look as people were barred from entering and were asked instead to send their complaints on e-mail. Sanitisation of the police stations of division number 3 and 8 was underway.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at police station, division number 8, said everyone reported to duty according as per routine. Duties were performed and checkpoints were laid, he said, adding that no public dealings were entertained.

He added that the only entry of locals was barred for three days, but the police were available 24 hours and could be contacted anytime in case of emergency.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO at police station, division number 3, was quarantined after he tested positive for Covid-19. The main gate of the police station was kept closed to deter entry of people. However, the wicket gate was opened for police personnel.

Police said that routine work was affected. They could not call people to the station for investigation, questioning or recording statements.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said most of the personnel were asymptomatic and were recovering quickly. He added that the people could send their complaints via e-mail at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in.