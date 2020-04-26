Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Gurugram / Covid-19 tests row: Gurugram lab stands by results, dares govt to re-examine samples

Covid-19 tests row: Gurugram lab stands by results, dares govt to re-examine samples

State health minister obtains Centre nod for conducting ICMR probe in case

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:51 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

A health worker collecting swabs for testing. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT FILE)

A week after a Gurugram-based private lab’s Covid-19 reports sparked controversy, the testing facility has stood by its past result and challenged that the samples can be checked again at any other laboratory.

Addressing a video conference with the media here on Saturday, SRL Diagnostics said the patients’ RNA samples with them can be tested again at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, or All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. “We have re-tested the same samples using the RNA extracts stored with us under the recommended guidelines by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the same turned out positive again. So, we stand by the past results.”

“When the health department officials visited us, we explained them the whole process. We are ready to provide them with the same RNA extracts to re-test the samples at NIV, AIIMS or any other lab,” said Dr Anurag Bansal, SRL Gurugram lab operations director.

Dr Anurag pointed out the various factors that affect the samples. “Testing depends upon various factors, such as the amount of time an individual was exposed before specimen collection, shedding of virus at the time sample was taken and conditions in which the same was collected, packaged and transported. Also, there can be disparities because of the sensitivity of the testing machine that can detect the virus in only 67% of the cases,” he added.



Meanwhile, SRL Limited CEO Arindam Haidar expressed hope that the state government will reverse its decision and allow testing of samples at the private lab again.

The private lab had come under the scanner after Haryana health minister Anil Vij on April 20 had banned Covid-19 testing at the testing facility, and subsequently ordered an inquiry, after four patients had tested negative within 24 hours of their infection confirmation by the lab.

Ambala chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kuldeep Singh and his counterpart in Gurugram were appointed to probe the cases in their districts.

Meanwhile, Vij said, “I have apprised the Union health minister about the case and expressed that the lab’s varied results can create problems. He has accepted my request to get an ICMR probe conducted in the case.”

Stating that repeated tests of the patients’ samples conducted at different government labs turned out negative, the CMO observed, “The private lab should not have re-tested the samples on its own. If they wanted to challenge the results, the samples should have been sent to some other government or private lab.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 19:39 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Covid-19 outbreak: Tripura witnesses first wedding amidst lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.