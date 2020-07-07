Sections
Covid-19: Total lockdown in Assam’s Jorhat from July 9-15

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Jorhat Assam

CRPF personnel patrol on street during nationwide lockdown. (ANI file photo)

In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, ‘total lockdown’ to be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15.

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order.

As many as 786 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Monday, with 598 cases from Guwahati city, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases has risen to 12,522 including 7,882 discharged cases, 4,623 active cases and 14 deaths.



