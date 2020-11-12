Covid-19: Tripura’s sero survey reveals 33.98% people have antibodies

In the West Tripura district, 41.76% of the respondents have developed Covid-19 antibodies -- the highest in the state. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A sero survey conducted in Tripura found 33.98% of respondents, who took part in the exercise, have developed antibodies against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Altogether, 4,776 people took part in the survey from all eight districts in the north-eastern border state, including 1,238 from West Tripura district alone.

In the West Tripura district, 41.76% of the respondents have developed Covid-19 antibodies -- the highest in the state.

The district-wise break-up of the respondents, who have developed antibodies against the viral outbreak, is: Sepahijala (41.40%), followed by Gomati (40.50%), Dhalai (25.36%), Khowai (39.53%), South Tripura (37.06%) and North Tripura (22.09%).

The antibody tests are conducted periodically to assess extent of the spread of any disease.

“According to the sero survey, the public in North and South Tripura districts have developed lower antibody levels. The West Tripura district has the highest antibody positivity rate in the state,” said state minister for law, Ratan Lal Nath.

The present trend suggests that Tripura is comparatively better placed than other states in the north-eastern region such as Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram as far as Covid-19 outbreak is concerned.

The authorities have managed to compile 99.45% of the database of the state government’s frontline employees, who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic, and another 98.73% staff in private healthcare institutions, as per the Centre’s directive, according to the government.

The state government has made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places under the Tripura Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 amid a spike in fresh cases of the viral outbreak.

A first-time violation of not wearing a face mask in public places will attract a fine of Rs 200 and Rs 400 for the repeat offence.

The state government had started a drive to create awareness about wearing of face masks in public places in September and collected around Rs 99 lakh as fine from the violators to date.

In September, a three-member Central medical team during their visit to Tripura had observed that social distancing norms and mandatory wearing of face masks in public places were being violated with impunity by a majority of the people.

So far, Tripura has recorded 31,706 Covid-19 cases and 356 deaths related to the viral outbreak. Another two Covid-19 patients had died by suicide.