Covid-19: Uttarakhand crosses 25,000 cases

With 807 fresh cases, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 25,000 mark and reached 25,436 on Monday. The state also reported seven Covid-19-related deaths, taking toll from the pandemic to 348.

According to the state health department, the maximum 241 cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Nainital (142), Uddham Singh Nagar (118), Pauri (84), Haridwar (73), Tehri (41), Uttarkashi (35), Champawat (19), Rudraprayag (15), Almora (13), Chamoli (12), Pithoragarh (7) and Bageshwar (7).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum 5,617 cases so far followed by Haridwar (5,608), Uddham Singh Nagar (4,571) and Nainital (3,429). The state has so far tested over 462,000 Covid-19 samples.

Out of 25,436, 17,046 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate in the state to 67.02%.

Uttarakhand has 453 containment zones across eight districts including the maximum 352 in Haridwar.

Authorities have separately ordered that patients cannot be refused treatment without stabilising them after the death of a daily wager of Covid-19 allegedly due to lack of treatment.

“Two days ago, a daily wage earner who was Covid-19 positive, died allegedly due to lack of treatment. The health department has ordered a probe and is already looking into the matter, but taking cognisance of the incident, I have ordered that no hospital will turn away a patient and refer directly to a Covid-19 dedicated hospital without first stabilising health condition,” said Ashish Srivastava, district magistrate, Dehradun.

He added if any hospital is found to be doing so, then action will be taken against it under the Epidemic Diseases Act.