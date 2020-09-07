Covid: 21-day sampling campaign starts in Ludhiana

The Punjab Government will hold free fever check-up and sampling camps at various places in Ludhiana district over the next 21 days to ensure maximum people get tested and Covid-19 positive patients are detected.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma inaugurated the first camp at ESI Hospital on Monday. Additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains, health department officials and doctors were also present on the occasion.

Sharma said that Ludhiana district is currently through peak period.

He added that to curb the spread of the infection, more than 5,000 samples will be taken across the district so that treatment of affected patients can be started as soon as possible.

The DC said that anyone over 30-years-old with co-morbidities will be examined at the camps, and anyone above 40-years-old can get themselves tested. He said the camp will be relocated daily so that maximum people can be covered.

Sharma said on the directions of the Punjab government, no sticker is being affixed outside the house of home-quarantined patients.