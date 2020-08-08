Covid awareness drive kicked-off in Ludhiana’s Payal block

The mass media team of the civil surgeon office on Saturday reached Payal block where teams conducted an awareness drive and motivated people to sample for Covid-19.

The team also spread awareness about the preventive measures people need to take in order to keep the virus away.

Payal MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha flagged off awareness vans at Doraha for the Payal area and said the vision of chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh, Mission Fateh, was working effectively to tackle the disease.

He said Mission Fateh was about saving people from false information and rumors, for which the mass media teams of Ludhiana were playing a major role in convincing people to rely on COVA app rather than rumors.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said three teams comprising mass education officers and block extension educators had been deployed in the district with special vans and public addressal systems.

He said the teams in Payal were spreading awareness among people regarding washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, snuggly covering the mouth and nose with a mask and maintaining adequate social distancing.

The teams also demonstrated accurate techniques to wash hands and to put on and remove masks without contaminating the hands, he added.

More testing being encouraged

Block extension educator of community health centre, Payal, Swati Sachdeva, said, “It is necessary that people follow all the guidelines laid down by the health department to keep themselves and their families safe.”

“We are encouraging people to give their samples for Covid testing so that the department can find and track hidden cases in the community. On Saturday, around 100 samples were taken and their report will be notified to concerned individuals via SMS,” she added.

Team members in collaboration with Payal police also challaned the violators on the spot who were not following Covid guidelines. Police in-charge Rao Varinder Singh said in the coming days, he will ensure stricter implementation of guidelines in the area.

Shopkeepers of the main bazaar in Doraha, Satnam Nagar, Baazigar Basti and other areas of Doraha city were also sensitised.